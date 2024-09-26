The Zone Extra: September 27, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The fall high school sports season is in full swing across the state of Indiana and WISH-TV brings you more coverage each week in “The Zone Extra.”

This week on coaches corner, Lapel football head coach Tim Miller joins the show. Lapel is off to a great start to the season, starting with a 4-1 record.

The Athlete of the Week this week is Cathedral boys soccer’s Cal Kurzawa. Kurzawa has already scored 20 goals this season for the ninth ranked Irish.

Plus, the play of the week this week also features Cathedral. Kyle Harden of Cathedral football had an impressive forced fumble, which he picked up and returned for a near touchdown.

All of that and more from Central Indiana high school sports can be found in the video above.

