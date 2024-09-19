Search
The Zone Extra: September 19, 2024

by: Josh Bode
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The fall high school sports season is in full swing across the state of Indiana and WISH-TV brings you more coverage each week in “The Zone Extra.”

Center Grove boys soccer coach Jameson McLaughlin joins the show for a conversation with News 8 sports director Anthony Calhoun on coaches corner. Center Grove is 11-0 and ranked #1 in the state so far this season.

The Athlete of the Week this week are Hamilton Southeastern girls soccer stars and sisters, Sloane and Sydney May. Sydney, a freshman, leads the team in scoring. Sloane is second in goals and leads the team in assists.

Plus, the play of the week features Warren Central’s Keith Jackson’s punt return touchdown in their win against Lawrence Central.

All of that and more from Central Indiana high school sports can be found in the video above.

THE ZONE

WISH-TV covered 22 games across Central Indiana in the fourth week of the season. To watch the full show for The Zone, click here.

To find individual game highlights, including multiple rivalry games, visit The Zone tab on the WISH-TV website.

