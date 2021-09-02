High School - The Zone

The Zone Extra: September 2, 2021

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more each week with “The Zone Extra.”

On this week’s show, Charlie Clifford is joined in the coaches corner for a conversation with the man leading class 1A’s top-ranked boys soccer team, Andrew Kiernan of Park Tudor

Plus, we take a look back at a thrilling week of high school football action.

Also, in class 3A boys soccer, it was a showdown between the top two ranked teams in the state. We have highlights of Fishers hosting Noblesville.

And, he’s one of the state’s best high school football players. We introduce you to Center Grove’s Caden Curry as our Athlete of the Week.

All that and more can be seen in the video above!

