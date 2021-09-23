High School - The Zone

The Zone Extra: September 23, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more each week with “The Zone Extra.”

On this week’s show, Sports Director Anthony Calhoun is joined in the coaches corner by Zionsville boys tennis coach Earl Allen, along with the team’s #1 singles player, Cole Chappell.

Plus, we chat with Carmel swimming coach Chris Plumb after both the Greyhounds’ boys and girls teams were declared national champions.

And, our athlete of the week recently reached an impressive volleyball milestone and had a unique way of celebrating it. Olivia Ray introduces us to Hamilton Southeastern senior Emily Weber.

Also, don’t miss our play of the week from Bishop Chatard, as well as the latest installment of Ask the Commissioner with Paul Neidig of the IHSAA!