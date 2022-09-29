High School - The Zone

The Zone Extra: September 29, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more each week with “The Zone Extra.”

In the coaches corner, his Royals are regional champions and set to compete for a state title. Hamilton Southeastern girls golf coach Steve Guenin joins Anthony Calhoun for an in-studio conversation.

Plus, our athlete of the week is coming off a week where she scored six goals and added a pair of assists to help lead Brebeuf to the Marion County girls soccer championship. We’ll introduce you senior Mia Winters.

And we go on campus at Indiana University to catch up with former Ben Davis wide receiver Brady Simmons during his freshman season with the Hoosiers.