The Zone Extra: Sept. 5, 2024

by: Brian Eckstein
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The busy fall high school sports season rolls on and WISH-TV brings you more coverage each week in “The Zone Extra.”

This week on the show, Sports 8’s Andrew Chernoff is joined in the coaches corner for a conversation by Zionsville girls golf coach Maggie Nobbe. The Eagles are currently ranked 3rd in the state by the Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association. The IHSAA girls golf state tournament begins September 19.

Plus, the On Campus segment spotlights former Lawrence North football standout and current IU wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. after the Hoosiers season-opening victory over FIU.

Plus, don’t miss a new edition of “Ask the Commissioner” with Paul Neidig of the IHSAA.

All that and more can be seen in the video above.

