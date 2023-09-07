The Zone Extra: September 7, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more with “The Zone Extra.”

In the coaches corner, he’s leading the 2nd-ranked girls cross country team in the state. Noblesville coach Aaron Becker joins sports director Anthony Calhoun for a conversation as the Millers hope to defend their program’s first-ever state title.

Plus, our athlete of the week is a key reason Fishers football is unbeaten and ranked 6th in the state. Meet Tigers senior running back and Miami of Ohio commit Khobie Martin.

Also, we go on campus in Bloomington to catch up with former Culver Academies standout and Indiana all-star Trey Galloway as he prepares to take on a bigger leadership role for the IU basketball program in his senior season.

And don’t miss the latest edition of our Ask the Commissioner segment with Paul Neidig of the IHSAA.