Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

The Zone Extra: September 7, 2023

The Zone Extra: September 7, 2023

by: Brian Eckstein
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more with “The Zone Extra.”

In the coaches corner, he’s leading the 2nd-ranked girls cross country team in the state. Noblesville coach Aaron Becker joins sports director Anthony Calhoun for a conversation as the Millers hope to defend their program’s first-ever state title.

Plus, our athlete of the week is a key reason Fishers football is unbeaten and ranked 6th in the state. Meet Tigers senior running back and Miami of Ohio commit Khobie Martin.

Also, we go on campus in Bloomington to catch up with former Culver Academies standout and Indiana all-star Trey Galloway as he prepares to take on a bigger leadership role for the IU basketball program in his senior season.

And don’t miss the latest edition of our Ask the Commissioner segment with Paul Neidig of the IHSAA.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

CART nostalgia on display thanks...
Motorsports /
Ball State faces uphill battle...
College Football /
Marcus Armstrong to add ovals...
Motorsports /
Sparkles and songs ahead of...
Indianapolis Colts /
Simone Biles says she’s aiming...
Sports /
Previewing the high school football...
Sports /
No. 10 Notre Dame hoping...
College Football /
Richardson ‘putting in the extra...
Indianapolis Colts /