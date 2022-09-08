High School - The Zone

The Zone Extra: September 8, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more each week with “The Zone Extra.”

In the coaches corner, she’s leading one of the area’s top girls volleyball programs. Roncalli coach Christina Erazmus joins Anthony Calhoun for an in-studio conversation.

Plus, last month our athlete of the week competed in the U.S. Amateur golf tournament. We introduce you to Hamilton Southeastern senior Cole Starnes.

Also, we have a little fun with IHSAA commissioner Paul Neidig in our ask the commissioner segment.

And we go on campus to catch up with former Noblesville soccer star and Indiana Mr. Soccer Palmer Ault as he begins his collegiate career at Butler University.