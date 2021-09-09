High School - The Zone

The Zone Extra: September 9, 2021

by: Staff Reports
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more each week with “The Zone Extra.”

On this week’s show, Sports Director Anthony Calhoun is joined in the coaches corner by the woman leading one of the state’s top volleyball teams, Kat Haughs of Brebeuf High School.

Plus, we review another great week of action from the gridiron, and check in on the state’s top ranked boys soccer team.

And, she’s one of the state’s top golfers on one of the best teams. Olivia Ray introduces you to our athlete of the week, Sam Brown from Westfield High School.

Also, don’t miss our play of the week, or the latest installment of Ask the Commissioner with Paul Neidig of the IHSAA.

All that and more can be seen in the video above!

