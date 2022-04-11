High School - The Zone

The Zone Extra Spring Special: April 11, 2022

WISH-TV brings you "The Zone Extra."

On “The Zone Extra Spring Special,” sports director Anthony Calhoun is joined in-studio for a wide-ranging conversation with IHSAA commissioner Paul Neidig.

Plus, it’s a comeback story lifting one of the top softball programs in the state. Charlie Clifford has the story of how the Decatur Central community rallied around coach Don Ivey after a serious health scare.

And central Indiana is quietly becoming a high jump hotbed. Olivia Ray introduces us to Roncalli senior and future Indiana Hoosier Eli Crouch.

