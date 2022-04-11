High School - The Zone

The Zone Extra Spring Special: April 11, 2022

by: Brian Eckstein
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more with “The Zone Extra.”

On “The Zone Extra Spring Special,” sports director Anthony Calhoun is joined in-studio for a wide-ranging conversation with IHSAA commissioner Paul Neidig.

Plus, it’s a comeback story lifting one of the top softball programs in the state. Charlie Clifford has the story of how the Decatur Central community rallied around coach Don Ivey after a serious health scare.

And central Indiana is quietly becoming a high jump hotbed. Olivia Ray introduces us to Roncalli senior and future Indiana Hoosier Eli Crouch.

All that and more can be found in the video above!

