The Zone Kickoff Show: August 15, 2023

The high school football season kicks off across Indiana Friday evening and WISH-TV is your home to the best coverage in central Indiana. News 8’s Andrew Chernoff hosts “The Zone Kickoff Show” bringing you all things high school football ahead of the new season.

After another state title in class 6A last season, Center Grove begins it’s quest for a fourth-straight championship. Head Coach Eric Moore and senior quarterback Tyler Cherry explain why they are so excited for the new campaign.

Plus, like father, like son. Angela Moryan catches up with Zionsville junior wide receiver Eugene Hilton as well as his father, former Indianapolis Colt T.Y. Hilton to learn how the younger Hilton is making a name for himself.

And, in Whiteland, the Warriors are playing with a purpose this season. Andrew Chernoff has more on how the football team is doing its best to lift up a community.

Also, Greg Rakestraw of the ISC Sports Network joins the program to break down all things related to high school football in central Indiana.

And sports director Anthony Calhoun has all the details on the battle for The Zone Banner and how high schools can win the coveted spirit award.

All that and more can be seen in the video above.