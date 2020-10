The Zone: October 9, 2020

See highlights of 21 high school football games across central Indiana in The Zone from Friday, October 9 with Anthony Calhoun, Charlie Clifford and Olivia Ray. WISH-TV has the most highlights from the most games in the state!

Plus, Westfield head coach Jake Gilbert joined us live for a FaceTime Friday conversation after his team picked up its seventh straight win with a victory over Fishers.