‘The Zone’ returns for the high school basketball season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a weeklong hiatus, WISH-TV’s high school sports highlight show, ‘The Zone,’ is returning to its 11 p.m. time slot on Friday nights for the high school basketball season.

The show, featuring highlights from the top central Indiana varsity basketball games, will air at 11:08 every Friday.

This week, ‘The Zone’ will spotlight 10 high school basketball games.

‘THE ZONE’ SCHEDULE

Game 1: Zionsville at Westfield

1-0 Zionsville heads to 2-0 and 4A No. 7 Westfield. News 8 Sports Director Anthony Calhoun will be at this game.

Game 2: Noblesville at Fishers

A 4A top-10 matchup is in store as No. 1 Fishers (3-0) hosts No. 10 Noblesville (2-0).

Game 3: Hamilton Southeastern at Avon

1-1 Hamilton Southeastern gets a road trip to the west side to play Avon.

Game 4: Brownsburg at Franklin Central

4A No. 2 Brownsburg (2-0) heads to 0-2 Franklin Central.

Game 5: Carmel at Lawrence Central

2-0 Lawrence Central hosts 0-1 Carmel.

Game 6: Brebeuf at Cathedral

Class 3A No. 4 Brebeuf (2-0) heads to 4A No. 6 Cathedral (2-0).

Game 7: North Central at Arsenal Tech

North Central will travel to Tech High School, both teams at 1-1.

Game 8: Perry Meridian at Mooresville

This matchup features a pair of winless teams through the first week as 0-3 Perry Meridian takes on 0-1 Mooresville.

Game 9: Bloomington North at Center Grove

4A No. 3 Center Grove (2-1) hosts 0-1 Bloomington North.

Game 10: Southport at Mt. Vernon

1-1 Southport heads northeast to take on 0-1 Mt. Vernon.

