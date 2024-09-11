‘The Zone’ schedule for Week 4

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s another packed night for football on Friday night for The Zone in Week 4, with a top ten showdown between two Indianapolis Catholic schools and two huge rivalry games in the Hoosier Crossroads Conference.

Here are the games that ‘The Zone’ is covering this week in Week 4 of the season.

Center Grove at Ben Davis

It’s a rematch of the semi-state game last year. Ben Davis took down Center Grove in overtime last season on their way to a state championship. The Giants started slow this year dropping their first two games, but got in the win column last week against Pike. Center Grove has won two in a row since dropping their first game of the season to Westfield.

Fishers at Hamilton Southeastern (Tailgate)

The last two regular season meetings between the rivals have been decided in overtime, with HSE winning them both. HSE has won the six games between the two overall, ending Fishers’ season in the sectional the last three years. The last time Fishers won was in the sectional in 2020.

Avon at Brownsburg

The Orioles look to get their first win against the Bulldogs since 2019. Brownsburg has won the last six meetings, and head into the game ranked 2nd in 6A. Avon is 1-2, with their lone win coming against reining 6A state champion Ben Davis.

Westfield at Noblesville

The #1 team in 6A goes on the road to face Noblesville. The Millers suffered their first loss of the season last week to Fishers. The last time Noblesville beat Westfield was 2018.

Lawrence Central at Warren Central (WNDY Game of the Week)

Warren Central has yet to allow a point this season through three games. They host the Bears, who got their fist win of the season against Edwardsville (IL) last week.

Cathedral at Chatard

It’s a top ten matchup between Indianapolis Catholic schools. Cathedral (1-2, #10 in 6A) travels to Chatard (3-0, #2 in 4A). Chatard beat Cathedral last year, snapping a four game losing streak to the Fighting Irish.

Trinity (KY) at Carmel

Carmel (2-1) faces an out of state opponent for the second straight week. The Greyhounds beat Centerville (OH) last week. Trinity (KY) played Center Grove last week, losing to the Trojans.

Brebeuf at Guerin Catholic

The Circle City Conference opponents clash, with Guerin coming in undefeated and Brebeuf at 2-1. Guerin Catholic won the matchup last season.

Franklin Central at Zionsville

The Eagles (1-2) host the Flashes (1-1) in a conference matchup. Zionsville has won the last two matchups between the schools.

Southport at Pike

Pike got off to a hot start winning their first two games, but got blown out at home by Ben Davis last week. Southport is looking for their first win of the season. Pike won 46-14 in their matchup last season.

Franklin at Whiteland

Franklin (2-1) travels to Whiteland (1-1) for a Mid-State Conference clash. Franklin beat Whiteland by one point last year, 22-21.

Plainfield at Perry Meridian

The #1 ranked team in 5A travels to Perry Meridian for a Mid-State Conference game. Perry Meridian is 2-1 this season but has lost to Plainfield in six straight seasons.

North Central at Lawrence North

North Central (0-3) and Lawrence North (3-0) meet in a Metropolitan game. The last time North Central beat Lawrence North was 2020.

Covenant Christian at Lutheran

Lutheran lost to Triton Central last week, their first loss since November of 2020. They look to bounce back against Covenant Christian, who has started the season 0-3.

Scecina at Beech Grove

Beech Grove (1-2) hosts Scecina (1-2) in an Indiana Crossroads Conference matchup. Scecina has won the matchup the past three seasons.

Tindley at Tech

Tindley (1-2) plays at Tech (1-1). Tech got their first win since September 16, 2022 last week, defeating Purdue Poly.

Triton Central at Monrovia

Monrovia (2-1) hosts Triton Central in an Indiana Crossroads Conference showdown. Triton Central (2-1) is coming off their upset win over Lutheran. Their coach, Tim Able, won Colts/NFL Coach of the Week for that win.

New Palestine at Mt. Vernon

New Palestine (2-1) travels to Mt. Vernon (0-3) for a Hoosier Heritage Conference game. New Palestine has wont the last two matchups between the schools.

Eastern Hancock at Heritage Christian

Eastern Hancock (2-1) plays Heritage Christian (2-1). Heritage Christian has beaten Eastern Hancock at least once each year since 2018.

Greenwood at Mooresville

Greenwood (1-2) looks to bounce back to their loss to Martinsville in their first conference game when they take on Mooresville. The Pioneers are 1-2, having lost their pas two games.

Hamilton Heights at Danville

Hamilton Heights (0-3) travels to Danville (2-1) for a non-conference matchup.

