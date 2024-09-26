‘The Zone’ schedule for Week 6

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, September 27, WISH-TV will have highlights from 22 games on ‘The Zone’ in Week 6 of the high school football season.

Tune in for the highlights at 11:08 p.m. Friday night on WISH-TV or on the new ‘All Indiana Sports’ app.

#1 (6A) Westfield at #2 (6A) Brownsburg (tailgate)

This could be the biggest regular season game of the year in the state of Indiana. The top ranked teams in 6A clash in an undefeated conference matchup. Brownsburg narrowly defeated Fishers last week, winning by just one point. Westfield needed overtime to beta Hamilton Southeastern. Brownsburg has won the last two meetings between the teams.

#6 (6A) Lawrence North at Ben Davis (WNDY Game of the Week)

The Wildcats are undefeated so far this year, shutting out Tech last week. They travel to the struggling defending 6A state champions, who are just 1-4 so far this season. Ben Davis has won the last two meetings between the schools.

#5 (5A) Greenfield-Central at #1 (5A) New Palestine

It’s another 5-0 matchup between conference opponents. Greenfield-Central hasn’t beaten New Palestine since the 2010 season.

#9 (3A) Guerin Catholic at #4 (4A) Bishop Chatard

The Circle City Conference foes meet for the last conference game of the season for both teams. Guerin has lost their last two games after starting the season 3-0. Chatard bounced back from their loss to Cathedral by beating previously undefeated Columbus North.

Roncalli at #7 (4A) Brebeuf

Brebeuf has won four games in a row, including their upset 28-27 victory at Carmel last week. Roncalli will bring their 2-2 record to Brebeuf hoping to end that winning streak.

Carmel at North Central

The Greyhounds have lost back-to-back games and will look to rebound against North Central. The Panthers are winless so far this season.

#9 (5A) Decatur Central at #2 (5A) Plainfield

Decatur Central (2-2) looks to end Plainfield’s undefeated season. Decatur Central won the matchup between the two teams last season.

#10 (6A) Fishers at Avon

The Tigers nearly pulled off their second upset in as many weeks, losing to second ranked Brownsburg by just one point. Avon lost their third straight game last week to Franklin Central. Fishers has won the last three meetings between the schools.

Lawrence Central at #5 (6A) Center Grove

Lawrence Central got back in the win column last week, beating Pike. The Bears (2-3) now travel to Center Grove, who has won four straight games.

Franklin Central at Noblesville

Noblesville has lost three straight games after an undefeated non-conference season. Franklin Central picked up their first win of the conference slate last week against Avon. Franklin Central has won the last three meetings between the two teams.

#6 (6A) Warren Central at Pike

Warren Central’s streak of shutouts was ended last week, but they were still able to pick up the win against Ben Davis in double overtime. Pike (3-2) has not beaten Warren Central since 2013.

Zionsville at #8 (6A) Hamilton Southeastern

Zionsville has picked up back-to-back wins against conference opponents. HSE has lost back to back games, one of which by two points and the other being in overtime. HSE has beat Zionsville in every season since 2017.

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk Christian at Park Tudor

Park Tudor is coming off back-to-back losses to bring their record down to 3-2. The Braves are looking for their first win of the season.

Greenwood at Perry Meridian

Greenwood (2-3) was shut out last week against Plainfield. They travel to play Perry Meridian, who has lost back-to-back games after starting conference season 1-0. Greenwood has won four of the last five meetings between the schools.

#6 (5A) Whiteland at #3 (4A) Martinsville

Whiteland has won back-to-back games after starting conference season with a loss to Decatur Central. Martinsville remains undefeated after cruising to victory at Franklin last week. Whiteland won the meeting between the teams last season.

Franklin at Mooresville

Both teams are on multi-game losing streaks. Franklin has lost three straight games after starting their season 2-0. Mooresville has lost four straight after starting their season with a win.

#9 (2A) Monrovia at Speedway

Monrovia has won three straight games to start conference season. Speedway’s three game winning streak was ended at Scecina last week. Speedway won both games between the two teams last season.

Taylor at Sheridan

Sheridan is a on a three game winning streak and will host Taylor. Taylor (0-3) has yet to win a conference game.

#3 (2A) Lutheran at Scecina

Lutheran has rebounded from their loss to Triton Central with two lopsided victories against Covenant Christian and Cardinal Ritter. Scecina (2-3) picked up a win last week against Speedway. This game will be played at Roncalli.

Covenant Christian at Beech Grove

Covenant Christian looks to get their first win of the season against the Hornets. Beech Grove is 2-3 this season and is coming off a loss to Monrovia.

North Putnam at Cascade

It’s an undefeated matchup in the Western Indiana Conference. Cascade has won the last four matchups between the two teams.

Milan at Eastern Hancock

Milan is off to a 3-2 start to the season and will play Eastern Hancock, who is also 3-2.