The Zone Scoreboard for Aug. 23, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Check out the scores from Indiana high school football action on Friday night across central Indiana. Click here for The Zone Scoreboard for Aug. 23, 2024.

Watch highlights from games on WISH-TV at 10:20 p.m. and 11:08 p.m. Stream it here.

THE ZONE

“The Zone,” airs at 11:08 p.m. on WISH-TV during News 8 at 11 p.m.

To see highlights from all the games, pictures of student sections from the night, and other The Zone Banner content, click here.

Check out the photo gallery, featuring fan pictures from around central Indiana in Week 1!

Post your pictures on Instagram and tag ACWeWantTheBanner to be featured in the photo gallery.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, @WISH_TV.

Follow us on Instagram at ACWeWantTheBanner.   

