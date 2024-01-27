The Zone Scoreboard for Jan. 26, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Check out the scores from Indiana high school basketball action on Friday night across central Indiana. Click here for “The Zone” Scoreboard for Jan. 26, 2024.

Watch highlights from games on WISH-TV at 10:20 p.m. and 11:08 p.m. Stream it here.

The Zone

“The Zone” airs at 11:08 p.m. on WISH-TV during News 8 at 11 p.m.

Click here for scores from around the state.

To see highlights from other games and other high school basketball content, click here.

—

For more updates on high school sports throughout the year, follow us on X and Facebook.