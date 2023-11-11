Search
The Zone Scoreboard for Nov. 10, 2023

(WISH Photo)
by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Check out the scores from Indiana high school football action on Friday night across central Indiana. Click here for The Zone Scoreboard for Nov. 10, 2023

Watch highlights from games on WISH-TV at 10:20 p.m. and 11:08 p.m. Stream it here.

The Zone

“The Zone,” airs at 11:08 p.m. on WISH-TV during News 8 at 11 p.m.

To see highlights from all the games, pictures of the best student sections from the night, and other The Zone Banner content, click here.

