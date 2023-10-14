Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

The Zone Scoreboard for Oct. 13, 2023

by: Staff Reports
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Check out the scores from Indiana high school football action on Friday night across central Indiana. Click here for The Zone Scoreboard for Oct. 13, 2023

Watch highlights from games on WISH-TV at 10:20 p.m. and 11:08 p.m. Stream it here.

The Zone

“The Zone,” airs at 11:08 p.m. on WISH-TV during News 8 at 11 p.m.

To see highlights from all the games, pictures of the best student sections from the night, and other The Zone Banner content, click here.

Social Media

Follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, @WISH_TV.

Follow us on Instagram at ACWeWantTheBanner.   

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Colts turn to QB Minshew...
Indianapolis Colts /
The Zone Extra: October 12,...
Sports /
Athlete of the Week: Center...
High School - The Zone /
Senior running back Josh Ringer...
High School - The Zone /
NASCAR star Kyle Larson takes...
Motorsports /
Chuck Pagano opens up about...
Indianapolis Colts /
‘Great Day TV’: Former WISH-TV...
Great Day TV /
Previewing the high school football...
Sports /