The Zone Scoreboard for September 27, 2024

(WISH Image)
by: Josh Bode
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Check out the scores from Indiana high school football action on Friday night across central Indiana. Click here for The Zone Scoreboard for Sept. 27, 2024.

Watch highlights from games on WISH-TV at 10:20 p.m. and 11:08 p.m. Stream it here.

THE ZONE

“The Zone,” airs at 11:08 p.m. on WISH-TV during News 8 at 11 p.m.

To see highlights from all the games, pictures of student sections from the night, and other The Zone Banner content, click here.

Post your pictures on Instagram and tag ACWeWantTheBanner to be featured in the photo gallery.

