Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

THE ZONE: Scores and Highlights – August 23, 2024

The Zone Part 1: August 24, 2024

by: Josh Bode
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, The Zone featured high school football highlights from 22 games around Central Indiana. Watch those highlights, plus an interview with a coach here!

Watch Segment One in the video above.

Segment Two

The Zone Part 2: August 23, 2024

Segment Three – The Zone Blitz

Highlights: The Zone Blitz games; August 23, 2024

FACETIME FRIDAY with Lawrence North’s Patrick Mallory

FaceTime Friday: Lawrence North’s Patrick Mallory 8-23-24

For individual game highlights, click here.

For all things The Zone Banner, follow the Instagram page.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Highlights: Mt. Vernon at Noblesville;...
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Terre Haute South @...
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Bishop Chatard @ Brebeuf;...
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Fishers @ North Central;...
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Seymour @ Greenwood; August...
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Westfield @ Center Grove;...
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: The Zone Blitz games;...
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Zionsville @ Pike; August...
High School - The Zone /