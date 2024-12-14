THE ZONE: Scores and Highlights – December 13, 2024
The Zone: Segment 1 – December 13, 2024
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, ‘The Zone” featured highlights from 10 high school basketball games throughout central Indiana.
Segment 1 games include:
- Carmel at Noblesville
- Warren Central at Crispus Attucks
- New Palestine at Greenfield-Central
- Guerin Catholic at Westfield
- Brebeuf Jesuit at Hamilton Southeastern
- Tech at Cathedral
Segment 2
The Zone Segment 2: December 13, 2024
Segment 2 games include:
- Pike at Brownsburg
- Greenwood at Franklin
- Heritage Christian at Bishop Chatard
- Monrovia at Speedway