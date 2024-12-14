25°
THE ZONE: Scores and Highlights – December 13, 2024

The Zone: Segment 1 – December 13, 2024

by: Josh Bode
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, ‘The Zone” featured highlights from 10 high school basketball games throughout central Indiana.

Watch Segment 1 in the video above

Segment 1 games include:

  • Carmel at Noblesville
  • Warren Central at Crispus Attucks
  • New Palestine at Greenfield-Central
  • Guerin Catholic at Westfield
  • Brebeuf Jesuit at Hamilton Southeastern
  • Tech at Cathedral

Segment 2

The Zone Segment 2: December 13, 2024

Segment 2 games include:

  • Pike at Brownsburg
  • Greenwood at Franklin
  • Heritage Christian at Bishop Chatard
  • Monrovia at Speedway

