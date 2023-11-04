Search
THE ZONE: Scores and Highlights – Nov. 3, 2023

The Zone Part 1: November 3, 2023

by: Nathaniel Finch
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, The Zone featured high school football highlights from 20 games around Central Indiana. Watch those highlights here!

Check out the scores from all the action on Friday night across Central Indiana. Click here for The Zone scoreboard.

Segment 2: More Highlights

The Zone Part 2: November 3, 2023

Segment 3: The Zone Blitz

The Zone Blitz: November 3, 2023

Segment 4: The Zone Banner Announcement

The Zone Banner: Top 4

THE ZONE

“The Zone,” airs at 11:08 p.m. on WISH-TV during News 8 at 11 p.m.

To see highlights from other games, pictures of student sections from the night, and other The Zone Banner content, click here.

