THE ZONE: Scores and Highlights – November 1, 2024

The Zone Segment 1: November 1, 2024

by: Josh Bode
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, November 1, ‘The Zone’ featured highlights from 22 high school football games across central Indiana in the sectional semifinal round of the state tournament.

Watch Segment 1 in the video above.

Segment 1 games include:

  • Lawrence North at Lawrence Central
  • Cathedral at North Central
  • Ben Davis at Pike
  • Brownsburg at Avon
  • Harrison at Westfield

Segment 2

The Zone: Segment 2 (November 1, 2024)

Segment 2 games include:

  • Carmel at Zionsville
  • HSE at Homestead
  • Tech at Warren Central
  • Perry Meridian at Southport
  • Lutheran at Cardinal Ritter
  • Roncalli at Brebeuf
  • Mooresville at Bishop Chatard
  • Whiteland at Decatur Central
  • Anderson at Plainfield
  • Bedford North Lawrence at Greenwood

Segment 3 – The Zone Blitz

Highlights: The Zone Blitz; November 1, 2024

The Zone Blitz games inlcude:

  • Martinsville at Silver Creek
  • McCutcheon at Kokomo
  • Western Boone at Lafayette Central Catholic
  • Cascade at Tri West
  • Covenant Christian at Monrovia
  • Marion at Huntington North

For the photo gallery of student sections across Central Indiana, click here.

For individual game highlights, click here.

Click here for scores from across the state.

For The Zone Banner content, follow us on Instagram at ACWeWantTheBanner.

