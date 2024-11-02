THE ZONE: Scores and Highlights – November 1, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, November 1, ‘The Zone’ featured highlights from 22 high school football games across central Indiana in the sectional semifinal round of the state tournament.

Watch Segment 1 in the video above.

Segment 1 games include:

Lawrence North at Lawrence Central

Cathedral at North Central

Ben Davis at Pike

Brownsburg at Avon

Harrison at Westfield

Segment 2

The Zone: Segment 2 (November 1, 2024)

Segment 2 games include:

Carmel at Zionsville

HSE at Homestead

Tech at Warren Central

Perry Meridian at Southport

Lutheran at Cardinal Ritter

Roncalli at Brebeuf

Mooresville at Bishop Chatard

Whiteland at Decatur Central

Anderson at Plainfield

Bedford North Lawrence at Greenwood

Segment 3 – The Zone Blitz

Highlights: The Zone Blitz; November 1, 2024

The Zone Blitz games inlcude:

Martinsville at Silver Creek

McCutcheon at Kokomo

Western Boone at Lafayette Central Catholic

Cascade at Tri West

Covenant Christian at Monrovia

Marion at Huntington North

For the photo gallery of student sections across Central Indiana, click here.

For individual game highlights, click here.

Click here for scores from across the state.

For The Zone Banner content, follow us on Instagram at ACWeWantTheBanner.