THE ZONE: Scores and Highlights – November 1, 2024
The Zone Segment 1: November 1, 2024
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, November 1, ‘The Zone’ featured highlights from 22 high school football games across central Indiana in the sectional semifinal round of the state tournament.
Segment 1 games include:
- Lawrence North at Lawrence Central
- Cathedral at North Central
- Ben Davis at Pike
- Brownsburg at Avon
- Harrison at Westfield
Segment 2
The Zone: Segment 2 (November 1, 2024)
Segment 2 games include:
- Carmel at Zionsville
- HSE at Homestead
- Tech at Warren Central
- Perry Meridian at Southport
- Lutheran at Cardinal Ritter
- Roncalli at Brebeuf
- Mooresville at Bishop Chatard
- Whiteland at Decatur Central
- Anderson at Plainfield
- Bedford North Lawrence at Greenwood
Segment 3 – The Zone Blitz
Highlights: The Zone Blitz; November 1, 2024
The Zone Blitz games inlcude:
- Martinsville at Silver Creek
- McCutcheon at Kokomo
- Western Boone at Lafayette Central Catholic
- Cascade at Tri West
- Covenant Christian at Monrovia
- Marion at Huntington North
For The Zone Banner content, follow us on Instagram at ACWeWantTheBanner.