THE ZONE: Scores and Highlights – November 15, 2024

The Zone Segment 1: Nov 15, 2024

by: Josh Bode
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, November 15, ‘The Zone’ featured highlights from 13 high school football games across central Indiana in the regional championship round of the state tournament.

Watch Segment 1 in the video above.

Segment 1 games include:

  • Lawrence North at Brownsburg
  • Center Grove at Warren Central
  • Westfield at Fishers
  • East Central at Decatur Central

Segment 2

The Zone Segment 2: Nov 15, 2024

Segment 2 games include:

  • Castle at Bloomington South
  • New Palestine at Bishop Chatard
  • Evansville Reitz at Martinsville
  • Sheridan at South Putnam
  • Andrean at Lafayette Central Catholic

Segment 3

The Zone Segment 3: Nov 15, 2024

Segment 3 games include:

  • Lutheran at Lapel
  • Eastern at Adams Central
  • Fort Wayne Carroll at Crown Point
  • Brownstown Central at Linton

For the photo gallery of student sections across Central Indiana, click here.

For individual game highlights, click here.

Click here for scores from across the state.

For The Zone Banner content, follow us on Instagram at ACWeWantTheBanner.

