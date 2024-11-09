THE ZONE: Scores and Highlights – November 8, 2024
The Zone Segment One – Nov. 8, 2024
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, November 8, ‘The Zone’ featured highlights from 20 high school football games across central Indiana in the sectional championship round of the state tournament.
Watch Segment 1 in the video above.
Segment 1 games include:
- Fishers at Hamilton Southeastern
- Zionsville at Westfield
- Cathedral at Lawrence North
- Brownsburg at Ben Davis
- Franklin Central at Center Grove
Segment 2
The Zone Segment 2 – Nov. 8, 2024
Segment 2 games inlclude:
- Perry Meridian at Warren Central
- Chatard at Roncalli
- Pendleton Heights at New Palestine
- Decatur Central at Plainfield
- Huntington North at Lebanon
- Monrovia at Lutheran
- Lapel at Triton Central
- Guerin Catholic at Tri West
- Cloverdale at Sheridan
Segment 3 – The Zone Blitz
Highlights: The Zone Blitz; November 8, 2024
The Zone Blitz games include:
- Greenwood at Martinsville
- Franklin at East Central
- Linton at Greencastle
- Taylor at Pioneer
- Mississinewa at Fort Wayne Luers
- South Adams at Madison-Grant
For the photo gallery of student sections across Central Indiana, click here.
For individual game highlights, click here.
Click here for scores from across the state.
For The Zone Banner content, follow us on Instagram at ACWeWantTheBanner.