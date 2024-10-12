THE ZONE: Scores and Highlights – October 11, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, October 11, ‘The Zone’ featured highlights from 22 high school football games across Central Indiana.

Segment 1 games include:

Center Grove at Lawrence North (with postgame interviews)

Noblesville at Brownsburg

Westfield at Fishers

Carmel at Warren Central

Hamilton Southeastern at Franklin Central

Segment 2

The Zone Part 2: October 11, 2024

Zionsville at Avon

Roncalli at Cathedral

Martinsville at Mooresville

Decatur Central at Perry Meridian

Whiteland at Plainfield

Franklin at Greenwood

Lawrence Central at Ben Davis

Pike at North Central

Tech at Shortridge

Terre Haute South at Southport

Culver Academy at Heritage Christian

Segment 3 – The Zone Blitz

Highlights: The Zone Blitz; October 11, 2024

The Zone Blitz games include:

Shelbyville at Mt. Vernon

New Palestine at New Castle

McCutcheon at Kokomo

Eastern at Sheridan

Clinton Prairie at Carroll

Covenant at Monrovia

