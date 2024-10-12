Search
THE ZONE: Scores and Highlights – October 11, 2024

The Zone Part 1: October 11, 2024

by: Josh Bode
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, October 11, ‘The Zone’ featured highlights from 22 high school football games across Central Indiana.

Watch Segment 1 in the video above.

Segment 1 games include:

  • Center Grove at Lawrence North (with postgame interviews)
  • Noblesville at Brownsburg
  • Westfield at Fishers
  • Carmel at Warren Central
  • Hamilton Southeastern at Franklin Central

Segment 2

The Zone Part 2: October 11, 2024

  • Zionsville at Avon
  • Roncalli at Cathedral
  • Martinsville at Mooresville
  • Decatur Central at Perry Meridian
  • Whiteland at Plainfield
  • Franklin at Greenwood
  • Lawrence Central at Ben Davis
  • Pike at North Central
  • Tech at Shortridge
  • Terre Haute South at Southport
  • Culver Academy at Heritage Christian

Segment 3 – The Zone Blitz

Highlights: The Zone Blitz; October 11, 2024

The Zone Blitz games include:

  • Shelbyville at Mt. Vernon
  • New Palestine at New Castle
  • McCutcheon at Kokomo
  • Eastern at Sheridan
  • Clinton Prairie at Carroll
  • Covenant at Monrovia

For the Week 8 photo gallery of student sections across Central Indiana, click here.

For individual game highlights, click here.

Click here for scores from across the state.

For The Zone Banner content, follow us on Instagram at ACWeWantTheBanner.

