THE ZONE: Scores and Highlights – October 18, 2024
The Zone Part 1: October 18, 2024
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, October 18, ‘The Zone’ featured highlights from 22 high school football games across Central Indiana.
Watch Segment 1 in the video above.
Segment 1 games include:
- Brownsburg at HSE
- Cathedral at Warren Central
- Franklin Central at Westfield
- Fishers at Zionsville
- Lawrence North at Pike
Segment 2
The Zone Part 2: October 18, 2024
Segment 2 games include:
- Lawrence Central at Carmel
- Delta at New Palestine
- New Castle at Greenfield-Central
- Ben Davis at North Central
- St. Frances (MD) at Center Grove
- Avon at Noblesville
- Lutheran at Beech Grove
- Plainfield at Martinsville
- Decatur Central at Franklin
- Chatard at Elder (OH)
- Cardinal Ritter at Covenant Christian
Segment 3 – The Zone Blitz
Highlights: The Zone Blitz; October 18, 2024
The Zone Blitz games include:
- Greenwood at Whiteland
- Perry Meridian at Mooresville
- Mt. Vernon at Yorktown
- North Montgomery at Danville
- Scecina at Monrovia
- Edinburgh at Park Tudor
Facetime Friday with Warren Central’s Mike Kirschner
The Zone FaceTime Friday: Mike Kirschner 10-18-24
For the Week 8 photo gallery of student sections across Central Indiana, click here.
For individual game highlights, click here.
Click here for scores from across the state.
For The Zone Banner content, follow us on Instagram at ACWeWantTheBanner.