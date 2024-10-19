THE ZONE: Scores and Highlights – October 18, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, October 18, ‘The Zone’ featured highlights from 22 high school football games across Central Indiana.

Segment 1 games include:

Brownsburg at HSE

Cathedral at Warren Central

Franklin Central at Westfield

Fishers at Zionsville

Lawrence North at Pike

Segment 2

The Zone Part 2: October 18, 2024

Segment 2 games include:

Lawrence Central at Carmel

Delta at New Palestine

New Castle at Greenfield-Central

Ben Davis at North Central

St. Frances (MD) at Center Grove

Avon at Noblesville

Lutheran at Beech Grove

Plainfield at Martinsville

Decatur Central at Franklin

Chatard at Elder (OH)

Cardinal Ritter at Covenant Christian

Segment 3 – The Zone Blitz

Highlights: The Zone Blitz; October 18, 2024

The Zone Blitz games include:

Greenwood at Whiteland

Perry Meridian at Mooresville

Mt. Vernon at Yorktown

North Montgomery at Danville

Scecina at Monrovia

Edinburgh at Park Tudor

Facetime Friday with Warren Central’s Mike Kirschner

The Zone FaceTime Friday: Mike Kirschner 10-18-24

For The Zone Banner content, follow us on Instagram at ACWeWantTheBanner.