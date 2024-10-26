THE ZONE: Scores and Highlights – October 25, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, October 25, ‘The Zone’ featured highlights from 22 high school football games across Central Indiana in the first week of the state tournament.

Segment 1 games include:

Danville at Brebeuf Jesuit

Northview at Roncalli

Heritage Christian at Lutheran

Cardinal Ritter at Park Tudor

Segment 2

Segment 2 games include:

Shortridge at Mooresville

Bishop Chatard at Crispus Attucks

Beech Grove at Greenfield-Central

New Castle at Pendleton Heights

West Vigo at Guerin Catholic

Hamilton Heights at Speedway

Charlestown at Martinsville

Shelbyville at Greenwood

Tri West at George Washington

Tri-Central at Tindley

Sheridan at Clinton Central

Segment 3 – The Zone Blitz

The Zone Blitz games include:

Culver Academy at Lebanon

Muncie Central at Logansport

Eastern Hancock at Centerville

Carroll (Flora) at Frontier

Scecina at Monrovia

Eastern Greene at Greenwood Christian

Facetime Friday with Dave Pasch

