THE ZONE: Scores and Highlights – October 4, 2024

The Zone Part 1: October 4, 2024

by: Josh Bode
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, October 4, ‘The Zone’ featured highlights from 22 high school football games across Central Indiana.

Watch Segment 1 in the video above.

Segment 1 games include:

  • Lawrence North at Warren Central (with postgame interviews)
  • Center Grove at Cathedral
  • Avon at Westfield
  • Hamilton Southeastern at Noblesville
  • Brownsburg at Zionsville

Segment 2

The Zone Part 2: October 4, 2024

Segment 2 games include:

  • Ben Davis at Carmel
  • La Salle (OH) at Roncalli
  • Fishers at Franklin Central
  • Pike at Guerin Catholic
  • Greenwood at Decatur Central
  • Plainfield at Franklin
  • Monrovia at Lutheran
  • Cardinal Ritter at Beech Grove
  • Triton Central at Scecina
  • North Central at Lawrence Central
  • Terre Haute South at Brebeuf

Segment 3 – The Zone Blitz

The Zone Blitz: October 4, 2024

The Zone Blitz games include:

  • Speedway at Covenant Christian
  • Shortridge at Crispus Attucks
  • Perry Meridian at Martinsville
  • Mooresville at Whiteland
  • New Castle at Mt. Vernon
  • Frankfort at Danville

Facetime Friday with Westfield’s Josh Miracle

FaceTime Friday Josh Miracle 10-4-24

For the Week 7 photo gallery of student sections across Central Indiana, click here.

For individual game highlights, click here.

Click here for scores from across the state.

For The Zone Banner content, follow us on Instagram at ACWeWantTheBanner.

