THE ZONE: Scores and Highlights – October 4, 2024
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, October 4, ‘The Zone’ featured highlights from 22 high school football games across Central Indiana.
Segment 1 games include:
- Lawrence North at Warren Central (with postgame interviews)
- Center Grove at Cathedral
- Avon at Westfield
- Hamilton Southeastern at Noblesville
- Brownsburg at Zionsville
Segment 2
Segment 2 games include:
- Ben Davis at Carmel
- La Salle (OH) at Roncalli
- Fishers at Franklin Central
- Pike at Guerin Catholic
- Greenwood at Decatur Central
- Plainfield at Franklin
- Monrovia at Lutheran
- Cardinal Ritter at Beech Grove
- Triton Central at Scecina
- North Central at Lawrence Central
- Terre Haute South at Brebeuf
Segment 3 – The Zone Blitz
The Zone Blitz games include:
- Speedway at Covenant Christian
- Shortridge at Crispus Attucks
- Perry Meridian at Martinsville
- Mooresville at Whiteland
- New Castle at Mt. Vernon
- Frankfort at Danville
Facetime Friday with Westfield’s Josh Miracle
