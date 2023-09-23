THE ZONE: Scores and Highlights – Sept. 22, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV is your home for the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana. In Week 6 of The Zone, the Sports 8 crew brings you highlights of 22 games.

Check out the scores from all the action on Friday night across Central Indiana. Click here for the Zone Scoreboard.

Segment 2: More Highlights

The Zone Highlights Segment Two Sept. 22, 2023

Segment 3: The Zone Blitz

The Zone Blitz Games Sept. 22, 2023

FaceTime Friday with Hamilton Southeastern coach Michael Kelly

FaceTime Friday: Michael Kelly 9-22-23

