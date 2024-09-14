Search
THE ZONE: Scores and Highlights – September 13, 2024

The Zone Part 1: September 13, 2024

by: Josh Bode
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, September 13, ‘The Zone’ featured highlights from 21 high school football games across Central Indiana.

Watch Segment One in the video above.

Segment 2

The Zone Part 2: September 13, 2024

Segment 3 – The Zone Blitz

Highlights: The Zone Blitz; September 13, 2024

Facetime Friday with Fishers’ Curt Funk

Facetime Friday with Fishers’ Curt Funk

For the Week 4 photo gallery of student sections across Central Indiana, click here.

For individual game highlights, click here.

Click here for scores from across the state.

For The Zone Banner content, follow us on Instagram at ACWeWantTheBanner.

