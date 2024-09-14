THE ZONE: Scores and Highlights – September 13, 2024
The Zone Part 1: September 13, 2024
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, September 13, ‘The Zone’ featured highlights from 21 high school football games across Central Indiana.
Watch Segment One in the video above.
Segment 2
The Zone Part 2: September 13, 2024
Segment 3 – The Zone Blitz
Highlights: The Zone Blitz; September 13, 2024
Facetime Friday with Fishers’ Curt Funk
Facetime Friday with Fishers’ Curt Funk
For the Week 4 photo gallery of student sections across Central Indiana, click here.
For individual game highlights, click here.
Click here for scores from across the state.
For The Zone Banner content, follow us on Instagram at ACWeWantTheBanner.
Download the All Indiana Sports App!
Experience sports like never before! Get exclusive access to WISH-TV’s award winning sports coverage, including LIVE scores, highlights and news from high school to the pros. With the All Indiana Sports app, you’ll always be on top of the action—anytime, anywhere.