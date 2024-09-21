Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

THE ZONE: Scores and Highlights – September 20, 2024

The Zone Part 1: September 20, 2024

by: Josh Bode
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, September 20, ‘The Zone’ featured highlights from 22 high school football games across Central Indiana.

Watch Segment 1 in the video above.

Segment 1 games include:

  • HSE at Westfield
  • Ben Davis at Warren Central
  • Brownsburg at Fishers
  • Brebeuf Jesuit at Carmel
  • Noblesville at Zionsville

Segment 2

The Zone Part 2: September 20, 2024

Segment 2 games include:

  • Columbus North at Bishop Chatard
  • North Central at Cathedral
  • Pike at Lawrence Central
  • Avon at Franklin Central
  • Tech at Lawrence North
  • Guerin Catholic at Roncalli
  • Martinsville at Franklin
  • Plainfield at Greenwood
  • Southport at Heritage Christian
  • Cardinal Ritter at Lutheran

Segment 3 – The Zone Blitz

Highlights: The Zone Blitz; September 20, 2024

The games in The Zone Blitz include:

  • Speedway at Scecina
  • Kokomo at Lafayette Jefferson
  • Perry Meridian at Whiteland
  • Tri West at Danville
  • Beech Grove at Monrovia
  • Covenant at Triton Central

For the Week 5 photo gallery of student sections across Central Indiana, click here.

For individual game highlights, click here.

Click here for scores from across the state.

For The Zone Banner content, follow us on Instagram at ACWeWantTheBanner.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Highlights: Tech at Lawrence North;...
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: The Zone Blitz; September...
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Cardinal Ritter at Lutheran;...
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Southport at Heritage Christian;...
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Plainfield at Greenwood; September...
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Martinsville at Franklin; September...
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Guerin Catholic at Roncalli;...
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Avon at Franklin Central;...
High School - The Zone /