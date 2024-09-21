THE ZONE: Scores and Highlights – September 20, 2024
The Zone Part 1: September 20, 2024
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, September 20, ‘The Zone’ featured highlights from 22 high school football games across Central Indiana.
Watch Segment 1 in the video above.
Segment 1 games include:
- HSE at Westfield
- Ben Davis at Warren Central
- Brownsburg at Fishers
- Brebeuf Jesuit at Carmel
- Noblesville at Zionsville
Segment 2
The Zone Part 2: September 20, 2024
Segment 2 games include:
- Columbus North at Bishop Chatard
- North Central at Cathedral
- Pike at Lawrence Central
- Avon at Franklin Central
- Tech at Lawrence North
- Guerin Catholic at Roncalli
- Martinsville at Franklin
- Plainfield at Greenwood
- Southport at Heritage Christian
- Cardinal Ritter at Lutheran
Segment 3 – The Zone Blitz
Highlights: The Zone Blitz; September 20, 2024
The games in The Zone Blitz include:
- Speedway at Scecina
- Kokomo at Lafayette Jefferson
- Perry Meridian at Whiteland
- Tri West at Danville
- Beech Grove at Monrovia
- Covenant at Triton Central
For the Week 5 photo gallery of student sections across Central Indiana, click here.
For individual game highlights, click here.
Click here for scores from across the state.
For The Zone Banner content, follow us on Instagram at ACWeWantTheBanner.