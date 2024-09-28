THE ZONE: Scores and Highlights – September 27, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, September 27, ‘The Zone’ featured highlights from nine games despite so many games across central Indiana being postponed due to heavy rain and strong wind.

Watch the highlights in the video above.

Highlights include:

Guerin Catholic at Chatard

Roncalli at Brebeuf

Lutheran at Scecina

Fort Wayne Blackhawk at Park Tudor

Western Boone at Frankfort

Muncie at Kokomo

Taylor at Sheridan

Crawfordsville at North Montgomery

Milan at Hancock

Facetime Friday with Roncalli head coach Sam Otley

FaceTime Friday: Roncalli’s Sam Otley

For the Week 6 photo gallery of student sections across Central Indiana, click here.

For individual game highlights, click here.

Click here for scores from across the state.

For The Zone Banner content, follow us on Instagram at ACWeWantTheBanner.