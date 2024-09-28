THE ZONE: Scores and Highlights – September 27, 2024
The Zone Highlights – September 27, 2024
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, September 27, ‘The Zone’ featured highlights from nine games despite so many games across central Indiana being postponed due to heavy rain and strong wind.
Watch the highlights in the video above.
Highlights include:
- Guerin Catholic at Chatard
- Roncalli at Brebeuf
- Lutheran at Scecina
- Fort Wayne Blackhawk at Park Tudor
- Western Boone at Frankfort
- Muncie at Kokomo
- Taylor at Sheridan
- Crawfordsville at North Montgomery
- Milan at Hancock
Facetime Friday with Roncalli head coach Sam Otley
FaceTime Friday: Roncalli’s Sam Otley
For the Week 6 photo gallery of student sections across Central Indiana, click here.
For individual game highlights, click here.
Click here for scores from across the state.
For The Zone Banner content, follow us on Instagram at ACWeWantTheBanner.