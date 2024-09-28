Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

THE ZONE: Scores and Highlights – September 27, 2024

The Zone Highlights – September 27, 2024

by: Josh Bode
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, September 27, ‘The Zone’ featured highlights from nine games despite so many games across central Indiana being postponed due to heavy rain and strong wind.

Watch the highlights in the video above.

Highlights include:

  • Guerin Catholic at Chatard
  • Roncalli at Brebeuf
  • Lutheran at Scecina
  • Fort Wayne Blackhawk at Park Tudor
  • Western Boone at Frankfort
  • Muncie at Kokomo
  • Taylor at Sheridan
  • Crawfordsville at North Montgomery
  • Milan at Hancock

Facetime Friday with Roncalli head coach Sam Otley

FaceTime Friday: Roncalli’s Sam Otley

For the Week 6 photo gallery of student sections across Central Indiana, click here.

For individual game highlights, click here.

Click here for scores from across the state.

For The Zone Banner content, follow us on Instagram at ACWeWantTheBanner.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Highlights: Crawfordsville at North Montgomery;...
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Milan at Eastern Hancock;...
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Taylor at Sheridan; September...
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Muncie at Kokomo; September...
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Fort Wayne Blackhawk at...
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Lutheran at Scecina; September...
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Roncalli at Brebeuf; September...
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Guerin Catholic at Bishop...
High School - The Zone /