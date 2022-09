High School - The Zone

The Zone: September 2, 2022

WISH-TV is your home for the best high school football coverage in central Indiana as Anthony Calhoun, Charlie Clifford and Angela Moryan bring you highlights of 22 games from week three of the high school football season in The Zone on Friday, September 2.

And after Westfield’s big win over Zionsville, Rocks head coach Jake Gilbert joined the show live for a FaceTime Friday conversation.