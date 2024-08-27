The Zone’s 22 game schedule for week two

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In week two, WISH-TV will cover 22 games in Central Indiana for “The Zone.”

The Zone will air at 11:08 p.m. on Friday night.

Brownsburg @ Cathedral

Both teams won their first game of the season, with Brownsburg beating Fort Wayne Dwenger and Cathedral beating the defending 6A state champion Ben Davis.

Carmel at Westfield

Carmel and Westfield both won their first game of the season, with Carmel beating Homestead and Westfield beating Center Grove. Carmel and Westfield have played each other in the first round of the sectional the past two seasons, with Westfield winning both times.

Warsaw at Warren Central (WNDY Game of the Week)

Warsaw (1-0) makes the trip down to Indianapolis to face off against Warren Central, who beat Fort Wayne Snider 15-0 in their first game of the season.

Decatur Central at New Palestine

Decatur Central lost to Columbus North at home in a lopsided 41-15 game in their first game of the season. New Palestine beat Kokomo. This is the rematch of the 2018 state title game, which New Palestine won. They have also played each other the last three seasons, with Decatur Central winning two of the three games.

Lawrence Central at Zionsville

Both teams lost their opening game, with Lawrence Central losing to Lawrence North and Zionsville losing to Pike.

Southport at Perry Meridian

Both teams lost in the first game of the season, with Southport losing to Roncalli and Perry Meridian losing to Franklin Central. Perry Meridian has won the last three matchups in the battle for Perry Township.

Hanover Central at Bishop Chatard (The Zone Tailgate)

Hanover Central travels down to Indianapolis to face off against the Trojans. Hanover Central beat Wheeler in week one, and Bishop Chatard beat Brebeuf.

Noblesville at Homestead

Noblesville beat Mt. Vernon in their first game, while Homestead lost to Carmel. Last season, Noblesville beat Homestead 42-0.

Ben Davis at Avon

Ben Davis lost their first game to Cathedral and look to bounce back against Avon, who lost at Lafayette Jefferson.

Fort Wayne Carroll at Center Grove

Both teams are coming off losses in their opening game, with Carroll losing to Hamilton Southeastern and Center Grove losing to Westfield.

Franklin Central at Roncalli

Both teams got off to a good start in week one, with Franklin Central beating Perry Meridian and Roncalli beating Southport. Franklin Central beat Roncalli last year in the matchup between the two teams.

Crispus Attucks at Tech

Both teams lost their first game of the season, with Crispus Attucks losing to Fort Wayne Wayne in overtime and Tech got shut out against Cardinal Ritter.

Lebanon at Guerin Catholic

The Tigers are coming off a win against Pendleton Heights and the Golden Eagles are also coming off a win, with theirs coming against McCutcheon.

Mt. Vernon at Franklin

Mt. Vernon (0-1) and Franklin (1-0) meet up for the fourth straight year. Mt. Vernon has won in two of the three games, including last year’s matchup.

North Central at Hamilton Southeastern

North Central (0-1) and Hamilton Southeastern (1-0) have played each other in each year since 2014. HSE has won the past three meetings

Pike at Fishers

Both teams are coming off victories in their first game of the season. Pike and Fishers have played each other in week two in each year since 2014. Fishers has won in each of the past three years.

Lawrence North at Fort Wayne North

Lawrence North (1-0) makes the return trip to Fort Wayne North (1-0) after the Wildcats won last year at home, 35-13.

Sheridan at North Miami

Sheridan lost their first game to Western Boone, while North Miami beat Northfield. The two teams played last year, with Sheridan winning 35-12.

Bloomington South at Martinsville

Both teams picked up victories in week one, with Bloomington South beating Columbus East and Martinsville beating Bedford North Lawrence. Bloomington South has won three of the last four matchups between the two teams.

Purdue Poly Englewood at Danville

Both teams are coming off losses in week one, with Purdue Poly Englewood losing to Shortridge and Danville losing to Gibson Southern.

Tindley at Park Tudor

Both teams are coming off victories in their first game, with Tindley beating Edinburgh and Park Tudor beating Greenwood Christian.

Indian Creek at Greenwood

Indian Creek lost their first game to Cascade and Greenwood lost to Seymour.

