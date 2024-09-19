These 22 games will be on The Zone on Friday night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, September 20, WISH-TV will have highlights from 22 games across Central Indiana on ‘The Zone.’

Tune in for the highlights at 11:08 p.m. Friday night on WISH-TV or the new ‘All Indiana Sports’ app.

#9 (6A) HSE at #1 (6A) Westfield

It’s a top ten matchup in 6A between two Hoosier Crossroads teams. Westfield is still undefeated, while HSE is coming off a loss in the Mudsock game to Fishers. Westfield won both matchups between the two teams last season.

Ben Davis at #3 (6A) Warren Central

Ben Davis has now fallen out of the rankings in 6A after starting the season 1-3. Warren Central is undefeated and has yet to allow a point so far this season.

#2 (6A) Brownsburg at #11 (6A) Fishers

It’s another top-15 matchup in the Hoosier Crossroads Conference. Brownsburg has been one of the best teams in the state this season, putting up 40 or more points in three of four games. Fishers is coming off their biggest win of the season against HSE, ending a six game losing streak to their rival.

#8 (4A) Brebeuf at #12 (6A) Carmel (WNDY Game of the Week)

Carmel (2-2) played two out of state the past two weeks, going 1-1 in those games. They’ll host Brebeuf, who has won three straight games, including a 69-62 victory against Guerin Catholic.

Noblesville at Zionsville (tailgate)

The Millers (2-2) travel to face the Eagles (2-2). Noblesville has won three straight games between the conference opponents.

#8 (6A) Columbus North at #5 (4A) Bishop Chatard

It’s another matchups between top ten teams in the state in their respective classes. Columbus North is still undefeated and has two shutouts, including last week against Roncalli. Bishop Chatard suffered their first loss of the year last week to Cathedral.

#1 (5A) Plainfield at Greenwood

The number one team in 5A goes on the road for a Mid-State Conference matchup against Greenwood, who enters the game with a 2-2 record.

Trotwood (OH) at #5 (6A) Center Grove

Center Grove (3-1) welcomes an out-of-state school, the second school from outside Indiana that they have played. They will play one more out-of-state school this season. The Trojans avenged their semi-state loss to Ben Davis last week.

Southport at #11 (2A) Heritage Christian

The Eagles (3-1) host Southport (0-4) in a non-conference matchup. Heritage Christian has scored over 30 points in all of their games this year.

North Central at #7 (6A) Cathedral

Cathedral got back on track after back-to-back losses last week, beating Chatard. North Central is still searching for their first win of the season.

Pike at Lawrence Central

Pike is off to a great start to their season, already tying their most amount of wins in a season since 2017. Lawrence Central is 1-3, and has not beat a team from Indiana yet.

Avon at Franklin Central

Avon’s (1-3) only victory this season is against the reigning 6A champion, Ben Davis. Franklin Central is 1-2, having lost both of their conference games this season.

#4 (3A) Guerin Catholic at #13 (4A) Roncalli

Guerin Catholic suffered their first loss of the season last week to Brebeuf. They’lll play Roncalli in a Circle City Conference game. Roncalli has lost two straight games.

Cardinal Ritter at $4 (2A) Lutheran

Lutheran got back on track last week after losing to Triton Central the previous week. They’ll host Cardinal Ritter, who has not beaten Lutheran since 2017.

Speedway at Scecina

Speedway takes their three game winning streak to play Scecina, who is 1-3 on the season.

Tech at #6 (6A) Lawrence North

Lawrence North is still undefeated, and they’ll host Tech. Tech has won back-to-back games, which is more wins than they’ve had the previous two years combined.

George Washington at Shortridge

Shortridge is 1-2 this season. George Washington is 2-1 and has scored 48 points the past two weeks.

Beech Grove at #13 (2A) Monrovia

Monrovia is 3-1 this season and has won both conference games so far this year. They host Beech Grove, who is 2-2.

#3 (4A) Martinsville at Franklin

Franklin has lost back-to-back games after starting the year 2-0. They’ll look to get their first conference win of the season against Martinsville, who is 4-0. The Artesians have have scored 39 or more points in every game this year.

Perry Meridian at #8 (5A) Whiteland

Whiteland got their first win in conference season last week, beating Franklin. Perry Meridian won the matchup between the two teams last season.

Covenant Christian at Triton Central

Covenant Christian will look to get their first win of the season against Triton Central, who is 2-2.

Tri-West at Danville

Danville has won three straight games and hosts Tri West (2-2) in a Sagamore Conference game.