These 22 games will be on The Zone this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — High school football is finally here. WISH-TV will be covering 22 games on the first week of the season for “The Zone.”

To get prepared for the kickoff to the season, watch The Zone Kickoff Show.

The Zone will air at 11:08 p.m. on Friday.

Cathedral @ Ben Davis

Ben Davis is the defending state champion in 6A, and they take on Cathedral, who went 8-4 and won their sectional. It’s a huge matchup between two of the premier programs in the state. Cathedral has won 14 state titles, most recently in 2021, and Ben Davis has won 10 state titles.

Lawrence North @ Lawrence Central (WNDY Game of the Week)

The conference rivals kick off the season against each other. Last year, Lawrence North won 41-26 in a game that was played at Lucas Oil Stadium.

McCutcheon @ Guerin Catholic

The first The Zone Tailgate of the season will be at Guerin Catholic, with an appearance from Anthony Calhoun. Guerin Catholic went 8-3 last season, and McCutcheon was 6-4. Neither team got out of the sectional round of the state tournament.

Westfield @ Center Grove

Both programs lost in the semi-state round of the 6A bracket last season. In 2020 and 2021, Center Grove beat Westfield in the state championship game. This is their first meeting since the state title in 2021.

Fishers @ North Central

Fishers is coming off a 7-4 season, while North Central is coming off a 0-10 season in their first year with Derek Hart as their head coach.

Homestead @ Carmel

Carmel went 5-5 last season, their first season that they did not finish over .500 since 2002. They take on Homestead (Fort Wayne) who also finished 5-5 last season and lost in the first round of the state tournament to Fishers.

Bishop Chatard @ Brebeuf

The Trojans have won back to back state titles and haven’t lost since October 14, 2022. They open the season at Brebeuf, who went 6-5 and lost in the sectional title game to Mooresville last year.

Fort Wayne Dwenger @ Brownsburg

Brownsburg was undefeated last year until they met Ben Davis in their first game of the sectional, losing to the eventual state champions. Fort Wayne Dwenger is coming off a 6-6 season.

Kokomo @ New Palestine

New Palestine went 11-3 last season, losing in the semi-state round to East Central. Kokomo went 9-3 and lost in the sectional championship to Mississinewa.

Christel House @ Lutheran

Lutheran has won three straight state championships and hasn’t lost since November 6, 2020.

Terre Haute South @ Plainfield

Terre Haute South went 5-6 last season, losing in their second game of the sectional. Plainfield went 6-4 and lost in their first game of the sectional.

Tech @ Cardinal Ritter

Tech is coming off a 0-10 season under first year head coach Jerdson Gamble. They take on Cardinal Ritter, who went 4-7 under their first year head coach Levar Johnson.

Zionsville @ Pike

Zionsville and Pike both won three games last season.

Columbus North @ Decatur Central

Decatur Central finished the season 11-3 last year and lost in the semi-state round of the 5A state tournament to Fort Wayne Snider. Columbus North went 5-6 and lost to Center Grove in the sectional.

Mt. Vernon @ Noblesville

Noblesville and Mt. Vernon have played each other in the first week of the season for the last four years. Noblesville has won the last three meetings.

Seymour @ Greenwood

Greenwood and Seymour both finished with six wins last season, and neither team made it past the sectional round of the state tournament.

Bloomington North @ Mooresville

Bloomington North went undefeated during the regular season last year, but lost their first game of the state tournament to Bloomington South. Mooresville won their sectional last year and went 7-6 overall.

Heritage Christian @ Covenant Christian

Both Heritage Christian and Covenant Christian went 7-4 last season.

Perry Meridian @ Franklin Central

Perry Meridian went 2-8 last season, and Franklin Central went 4-6. Both teams lost in their first game of their sectional last season.

Greencastle @ Monrovia

Greencastle finished 8-3 last year and Monrovia was 9-3.

Greenfield-Central @ Beech Grove

Greenfield-Central went 9-2 last season, losing in the sectional. Beech Grove was 5-6.

Western Boone @ Sheridan

Sheridan went 10-4 last year and lost in the semi-state round. Their head coach Bud Wright is entering his 60th season as a head coach in Indiana this year. Western Boone went 6-4 last year.