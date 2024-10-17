These 22 games will have highlights on The Zone in Week 9

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The last week of the regular season is already here. Conference championships are on the line this week for plenty of teams around central Indiana, and everyone is trying to get momentum on their side heading into the state tournament.

WISH-TV will have highlights from 22 games throughout central Indiana in Week 9 on The Zone. Tune in to see the highlights at 11:08 on WISH-TV, or click here to watch online.

#1 (6A) Brownsburg at Hamilton Southeastern (postgame interviews with the winning team)

Brownsburg takes their undefeated record on the road to play HSE, who is 5-3. With a win, Brownsburg will win the Hoosier Crossroads Conference outright. It would also be their second straight undefeated regular season. HSE last beat Brownsburg in 2022.

#5 (6A) Cathedral at #6 (6A) Warren Central

Cathedral (5-2) has won four straight games and is getting hot at the right time. Warren Central bounced back from their first loss of the season with a blowout victory against Carmel last week. The two teams last met in 2014, with Warren Central winning.

Franklin Central at #4 (6A) Westfield

Franklin Central has won four straight games in a row and looks to pull off the upset on the road. The Flashes have lost six straight games to Westfield.

#2 (6A) Lawrence North at Pike

Pike is having their best season against 2017 and looks to pull off the big upset against Lawrence North. With a win, Lawrence North will win the MIC title outright for the first time in program history.

Lawrence Central at Carmel (WNDY Game of the Week)

It’s another former MIC matchup for Carmel, their fourth in a row to end the season. They have gone 1-2 against their former conference opponents. Lawrence Central won the matchup between the teams last season.

#5 (5A) Plainfield at #2 (4A) Martinsville

With a win, Martinsville will win the Mid-State Conference outright. If Plainfield wins, there could be a three way tie at the top of the conference with Plainfield, Martinsville, and Decatur Central. Martinsville won the matchup last season.

#4 (5A) Decatur Central at Franklin

Decatur Central is on a roll, having won their past four games. Franklin snapped a five game losing streak last week, finally picking up their first Mid-State Conference win against Greenwood.

St. Frances (MD) at Center Grove

Center Grove has lost two straight games to Cathedral and Lawrence North. They’ll look to get a win heading into the state tournament against their third out-of-state opponent of the season.

Ben Davis at North Central

The Giants are starting to right the ship, having won back-to-back games. They’ll take on North Central, who is looking for their first win of the season.

#3 (4A) Chatard at Elder (OH)

Chatard has won three straight games since taking their only loss of the season to Cathedral. They’ll travel to Cincinnati to play Elder.

Fishers at Zionsville

Fishers looks to get back on track after taking two losses in a row heading into the playoffs against Zionsville. Zionsville is also looking to snap a losing streak, having lost three games in a row.

#3 (2A) Lutheran at Beech Grove

Lutheran has won five games in a row and is locked into a three way tie for first in the Indiana Crossroads Conference. Beech Grove is 4-4 and looking for their first win against Lutheran since 2018.

Delta at #1 (4A) New Palestine

New Palestine looks to cap off their undefeated regular season against Delta. Delta is 4-4 and last beat New Palestine in 2012.

New Castle at Greenfield-Central

Greenfield-Central got back on track last week, beating Delta to end a two game losing streak. New Castle is 4-4 and on a two game losing streak of their own.

Avon at Noblesville

Noblesville looks to get their first win in Hoosier Crossroads play. Avon got their first conference win last week against Zionsville. Avon won the matchup last season.

Cardinal Ritter at Covenant Christian

Covenant Christian is looking for their first win of the season. Cardinal Ritter is looking to end a six game winning streak. Both teams are trying to get their first win in Indiana Crossroads play.

North Montgomery at #9 (4A) Danville

With a win, Danville will go undefeated in the Sagamore Conference. They’ve won seven straight games after losing their season opener to Gibson Southern. North Montgomery is 3-5 on the season.

Greenwood at Whiteland

Greenwood has lost four straight games and Whiteland has lost three straight games. Greenwood has not won against Whiteland since 2017.

Perry Meridian at Mooresville

Perry Meridian almost pulled off the upset against Decatur Central last week, losing on a field goal as time expired. They’ll now take on Mooresville in a matchup between two 3-5 teams.

Mt. Vernon at Yorktown

Mt. Vernon has caught fire, winning their last four games. Yorktown has been good this season, with a 5-3 record and a win over Greenfield-Central.

Scecina at Monrovia

Scecina and Monrovia will play each other two weeks in a row, as they got matched up against each other in the sectional. Monrovia won the matchup between the two teams last year.

Edinburgh at Park Tudor

Park Tudor is 5-3 this season and looks to close out their regular season on a two game winning streak against Edinburgh. Edinburgh is winless and has scored six points in their last seven games.

PHOTO GALLERY

Check out the Week 8 photo gallery for pictures of student sections competing for The Zone Banner in Central Indiana!

For your pictures to be on the photo gallery, tag @ACWeWantTheBanner on Instagram.

THE ZONE

To watch the full show for The Zone in Week 8, click here.

To find individual game highlights, including multiple rivalry games, visit The Zone tab on the WISH-TV website.

INSTAGRAM

Follow @ACWeWantTheBanner on Instagram to stay updated with all things with The Zone Banner!