How NFL players and big watch parties are helping these two schools win The Zone Banner

Baltimore Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. speaking in a video on behalf of Hamilton Southeastern (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, News 8 Sports Director Anthony Calhoun will announce the winner of The 2023 Zone Banner, LIVE on “The Zone” at 11:08 p.m.

The Banner is awarded to the best student section in central Indiana, as voted on by The Zone Banner Committee.

Schools around the area have been battling all season long for the most coveted spirit award, and only two teams remain in the hunt.

Hamilton Southeastern and Bishop Chatard are the Top 2 Finalists for The Banner, and are pulling out all the stops to try and win the award.

Both schools have featured incredible student sections throughout the year, but they are working hard off the sidelines to set themselves apart.

Hamilton Southeastern students got creative, calling in NFL players both past and present to help show their school spirit.

Watch the videos below to hear from Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and former Indianapolis Colts center Jeff Saturday.

Hamilton Southeastern

Odell Beckham Jr. gives HSE a shoutout

(Video courtesy of hsebluecrew24 on Instagram.)

Jeff Saturday gives HSE a shoutout

(Video courtesy of hsebluecrew24 on Instagram.)

Bishop Chatard’s students also went above and beyond, showing school spirit even hours after their regional game ended.

Watch the video below to see Bishop Chatard’s students celebrating in their school auditorium when AC announced the Top 2 on Friday, plus NFL scout and Chatard alum DuJuan Daniels giving Chatard a shoutout.

BISHOP CHATARD

Bishop Chatard student watch party

(Video courtesy of Bishop Chatard Student Life on X, formerly Twitter.)

Dujuan Daniels speaks on behalf of Bishop Chatard

(Video courtesy of chatardstudentsection on Instagram.)

Just like the previous two weeks, The Banner Finalists can vote for their school on WISHTV.com to help the committee select the winner.

Voting is just one of many ways to become the last school standing, but not the deciding factor. Details on how the final two schools can vote will come out on Monday.

The Zone Banner Committee considers the following:

School Spirit! “The Zone” swag, including posters, T-shirts, and chants! Social media presence! Use the hashtag #TheZone8 and #WeWantTheBanner and follow us on the accounts below. Vote for your school on WISHTV.com!

Keep an eye out throughout the week for announcements on how to vote, as well as which games “The Zone” will be covering. Both will be posted here as well as on social media.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, @WISH_TV, and @ACwishtv.

Follow us on Instagram at ACWeWantTheBanner.

RELATED COVERAGE