Top football recruit hopes to lead Ben Davis to another state title

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The high school football regular season kicks off this week in Indiana.

Teams that won state championships last season will likely feel a target on their backs on Friday night. That includes Ben Davis, which won the IHSAA 6A State Championship last year.

“There’s a lot of things that it leads to for future success,” Ben Davis head coach Russ Mann said. “You got to ride that wave.”

Winning a state championship though does bring big expectations the following season.

“That’s been a hurdle that we’ve actually had to get over this summer,” Mann said. “Learning our new identity. Learning our new leaders. Learning our new voices.”

One voice that remains the same is Mann’s voice within the program. He is entering year two as the program’s head coach.

“It’s easier because we know what he expects from us,” Ben Davis senior running back Alijah Price said. “And he knows what we want to accomplish.”

The Giants will be relying heavily on their seniors this year, and that includes senior cornerback / wide receiver Mark Zackery IV. He is one of top recruits across the state in the Class of 2025 and has already committed to play college at the University of Notre Dame.

“We’ve lost a lot of seniors, but developing new leaders and a new way of playing this year as this team,” Zackery said. “So it’s a big difference, but I feel like we have the same abilities to go back downtown (Indianapolis).”

Zackery, a four-star recruit, would love to finish off his high school career with his second straight state title.

“It’s my senior year and I’m going to have to play a bigger role,” Zackery said. “Probably not come off the field as much, but knowing what that’s what I have to do for my team.”

Zackery had a big 2023 season for the Giants. He hauled in eight touchdown receptions when he played on offense. When he played defense, he came up with four interceptions.

“He’s just an all-around player,” Price said. “He can play everywhere. He’s a great leader. And he always has positive words for our team to just keep our head on straight.”

The Giants begin the 2024 regular season Friday night at home against Cathedral. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. EDT.