Triton Central’s football coach name Colts ‘Coach of the Week’

(Photo by MSA/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
by: Josh Bode
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Triton Central High School’s head football coach Tim Able was named the Colts/NFL Coach of the week, the Colts announced on Monday.

Triton Central beat Lutheran 16-13 on Friday, ending Lutheran’s 45 game win streak that stretched all the way back to 2020.

Triton Central is now 2-1 following the victory and will play at Monrovia this week.

At the end of the season each winning coach receives a $1,000 donation from the NFL Foundation and a plaque. Also, Corteva Agriscience donates $1,000 to the school’s athletic fund and Certor Sports gives $1,000 in helmet credit to the program’s athletic department.

