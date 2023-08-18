Warren Central football players, cheerleaders begin the season with a rally

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Friday night lights return to high school football fields across the state.

Warren Central is our Game of the Week! Cheerleaders and players started their morning early with a rally.

Damien Shanklin, a junior on the football team, said Friday’s theme is Hawaiian. “Everyone come out to the game and dress up,” he said.

The home team will take on Fort Wayne Snider in week one of high school football.

Jaya Fontanella is on the cheer squad. She’s been on the team her entire high school career. “To get ready for tonight’s game we practice our routines all day,” explained the senior.

News 8’s Game of the Week can be watched on MyIndy-TV 23 at 7 p.m.

WISH-TV Sports Director Anthony Calhoun and the team will be across the state to cover 22 games that include: