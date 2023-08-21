Week 2: Where is AC tailgating this week?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Last Friday night, Sports Director Anthony Calhoun and the WISH-TV Sports team traveled to 22 schools across Central Indiana, covering more high school football games than any other TV station in the state!

Before the action started on opening night, AC spent some time with the Franklin Community Student Section, presenting them with their 2022 The Zone Banner in a pregame tailgate.

The Zone Banner goes to the “Best Student Section” in Central Indiana every year, and Franklin is the first two-time winner of the undisputed top spirit award.

LIVE at 5:40pm. We will give @GoGrizzlyCubs their 2022 #TheZone8 Banner to hang in front of their student section! “Bragging Rights” 💪🏾@WISH_TV #WeWantTheBanner pic.twitter.com/bxFG5jZpos — Anthony Calhoun 📺 (@ACwishtv) August 18, 2023

Today, WISH-TV’s Sports Director announced his pregame stop ahead of Week 2’s action.

Brownsburg High School will be the site of a WISH-TV Tailgate on Friday!

Hey @bhsdogs #TheZone8 TAILGATE PARTY is coming to your school on FRIDAY at 5pm. Show up BIG!!! 💪🏾 Is this the year the Dawgs win THE BANNER? #WeWantTheBanner @WISH_TV @studentsbhs pic.twitter.com/8x9c8ZqH2N — Anthony Calhoun 📺 (@ACwishtv) August 21, 2023

Show up big at 5 p.m. as AC and The Zone team will be hanging out with fans and handing out T-shirts, posters, desserts, and more, LIVE on WISH-TV.

Brownsburg won The Zone Banner in 2018 and is perennially one of the top finalists for the coveted award.

This is a big week for Brownsburg, which is hosting its annual “Riley Week,” where the school corporation holds a week-long fundraiser with the goal of raising $23,000 for Riley Hospital, culminating in a “Red Out” on Friday night where the entire Bulldog student section will be dressed in red for the football game.

The Bulldogs have a huge matchup against the Cathedral Fighting Irish, one of the best teams in the state.

Brownsburg is coming off a big 51-7 victory on the road against Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger, so this game on Friday will be the student section’s first chance to show out on home turf.

Meanwhile, Cathedral comes off a 55-14 win over Lafayette Jeff at Lucas Oil Stadium, where the student section traveled well enough to earn a spot in AC’s Top 8 best student sections of the week.

My Top 8 “Best Student Section” from Week 1 of #TheZone8 • Cathedral

• Chatard

• Fishers

• Franklin

• Hamilton Southeastern

• Martinsville

• Westfield

• Zionsville #WeWantTheBanner @WISH_TV #TheZone8 pic.twitter.com/8x9c8ZqH2N — Anthony Calhoun 📺 (@ACwishtv) August 20, 2023

