Week 3: Is AC tailgating at your school on Friday?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Last Friday night, Sports Director Anthony Calhoun and the WISH-TV Sports team traveled to 22 schools across Central Indiana, covering more high school football games than any other TV station in the state!

Before the action started on Friday night, AC spent some time with the Brownsburg High School student section in a pregame tailgate.

We’re LIVE with @bhsdogs at 5:40pm for #TheZone8 Tailgate Party. The 2018 Zone Banner Champs @studentsbhs are so special. The student section is raising money for @RileyChildrens 🙏🏾@WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/pO4Mt4jqkh — Anthony Calhoun 📺 (@ACwishtv) August 25, 2023

Today, AC announced his pregame stop ahead of Week 3’s action.

Martinsville High School will be the site of a WISH-TV Tailgate on Friday!

Hey @ArtesianNation #TheZone8 TAILGATE PARTY is coming to your school on FRIDAY at 5pm. Show up BIG!!! 💪🏾 Is this the year Martinsville wins THE BANNER? 😎#WeWantTheBanner @WISH_TV @AwesomeArties pic.twitter.com/8x9c8ZqH2N — Anthony Calhoun 📺 (@ACwishtv) August 28, 2023

Show up big at 5 p.m. as AC and The Zone team will be hanging out with fans and handing out T-shirts, posters, desserts, and more, LIVE on WISH-TV.

Martinsville has never won The Zone Banner but has been included in AC’s Top 8 Student Sections each of the first two weeks of the season.

The Zone Banner goes to the “Best Student Section” in Central Indiana every year, and last season the Artesians finished as the runner-ups to Franklin Community at the end of the season.

My Top 8 “Best Student Section” from Week 2 of #TheZone8 • Brownsburg

• Cathedral

• Guerin Catholic

• Hamilton Southeastern

• Martinsville

• New Palestine

• Noblesville

• Plainfield

#WeWantTheBanner @WISH_TV #TheZone8pic.twitter.com/8x9c8ZreSl — Anthony Calhoun 📺 (@ACwishtv) August 27, 2023

Martinsville is coming off a tough 35-6 road loss to Bloomington South but still proved that it belongs among the top contenders for The Zone Banner with a rowdy crowd.

Before that, the team gave its crowd plenty to cheer about with a 23-19 home victory over Bedford North Lawrence in week 1.

As for this week, the Artesians have a big matchup in their Mid-State conference opener against Greenwood, a team that is coming off two straight wins to start the year.

The Woodmen beat Seymour 51-49 on the road in the first week of the season, and put away Indian Creek with ease last week, winning 42-28 in front of a home crowd.

