Week 3: Will your school be featured on The Zone this Friday?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Last Friday night, Sports Director Anthony Calhoun and the WISH-TV Sports team traveled to more than 20 schools across Central Indiana, covering more high school football games than any other TV station in the state!

This Friday, AC and the team will be headed to 21 more schools to air highlights and interviews on “The Zone,” at 11:08 p.m. on WISH-TV during News 8 at 11 p.m.

Is the WISH-TV Sports Team heading your way in just two days? Find out below!

Game 1: Greenwood @ Martinsville

Martinsville (1-1) comes off a 35-6 loss at Bloomington South. They will host a Greenwood (2-0) team that just beat Indian Creek 42-28 on the road.

AC will host a pregame tailgate party at 5 p.m., hanging out with fans and handing out T-shirts, posters, desserts, and more, LIVE on WISH-TV.

Game 2: Roncalli @ Bishop Chatard

A top-10 matchup is on tap as 3A top-ranked Bishop Chatard (2-0) hosts 4A #6 Roncalli (1-1). Chatard comes off a 46-6 win over Arsenal Tech while the Royals fell to Franklin Central 20-6.

Game 3: Fishers @ Noblesville

You better get some popcorn for this top-10 matchup in 6A as #7 Fishers (2-0) heads to Noblesville for a matchup against the 10th-ranked Millers (2-0). Noblesville comes off a 42-0 blowout of Homestead while Fishers took down Pike 40-0 a week ago.

Game 4: Louisville Trinity (KY) @ Center Grove

Kentucky powerhouse Louisville Trinity (1-1) heads to third-ranked Center Grove. The reigning 6A state champs come off a 28-10 victory over Oakland (TN) last week.

Game 5: Lawrence Central vs. Lawrence North (at Lucas Oil Stadium)

Lawrence at Lucas takes place this Friday as the 13th-ranked LC (1-1) team plays the 14th-ranked LN (2-0). Lawrence Central lost a heartbreaker to Westfield last week, 59-58 in overtime. Meanwhile Lawrence North got the best of Fort Wayne North Side, 35-13.

Game 6: Penn @ Cathedral (at Arlington Middle School )

8th-ranked Penn (2-0) makes the 2+ hour trek from Mishawaka this Friday to play #6 Cathedral (1-1). The Kingsmen come off a 28-7 win over Mishawaka last week while the Fighting Irish lost to Brownsburg 45-31.

Game 7: Franklin Central @ Brownsburg

6A’s second-best team in Brownsburg (2-0) tries to hand Franklin Central (2-0) its first loss of the season on Friday. The Bulldogs come off a 45-31 home win over Cathedral while Franklin Central took down Roncalli 20-6 a week ago.

Game 8: Detroit King (MI) @ Carmel

6A #11 Carmel (1-1) hosts Michigan powerhouse Detroit King (0-1). King, the reigning Michigan state champions out of Division 3, lost to Ohio’s St. Xavier 44-8 last week. Meanwhile, the Greyhounds lost to Christian Brothers (MO), 55-28 at home.

Game 9: Westfield @ Zionsville

Fifth-ranked Westfield (2-0) heads to Zionsville (2-0) on Friday. The Shamrocks come off a huge 59-58 overtime victory over Lawrence Central while the Eagles beat Lebanon 31-3 last week.

Game 10: Triton Central @ Lutheran

The best team in 1A will host the best team in 2A as Lutheran (2-0) takes on Triton Central (2-0) on Friday.

Game 11: North Central @ Warren Central

Both teams are looking for their first win of the season. North Central fell 35-7 against HSE last week while Warren lost a close one to Carroll 18-14.

Game 12: Decatur Central @ Whiteland

5A’s best game features #4 Decatur Central (2-0)and #6 Whiteland (1-1). Decatur Central beat New Pal in a home thriller last week, 43-42, while Whiteland fell to Kokomo 27-13.

Game 13: Avon @ Hamilton Southeastern

Fourth-ranked HSE (2-0) takes on a struggling Avon squad (0-2) in this 6A matchup. The Royals beat North Central 35-7 on Friday while Avon lost to Ben Davis, 42-14.

Game 14: Franklin @ Perry Meridian

Franklin (1-1), the reigning champions of The Zone Banner, will head to Perry Meridian (1-1) on Friday. The Grizzly Cubs fell in a high-scoring battle, 41-38 to Mt. Vernon. Meanwhile, Perry beat Southport 20-10 last Friday.

Game 15: Speedway @ Beech Grove

Speedway (1-1) heads to Beech Grove to play the Hornets (0-2) on Friday. The Spark Plugs lost 37-26 to Scecina, while Beech Grove was defeated by Cascade 35-13 at home.

Game 16: Pike @ Ben Davis: MyINDY-TV Game of the Week

The best team in 6A will host Pike (0-2) as the MyINDY-TV crew heads to Ben Davis (2-0). The Giants come off a 42-14 win over Avon last week while Pike fell to Fishers 40-0.

Game 17: Guerin Catholic @ Heritage Christian

3A #2 Guerin Catholic (2-0) heads to 2A #9 Heritage Christian (2-0) on Friday. The Golden Eagles defeated LCC 27-3 last week while Heritage Christian blanked Shenandoah 19-0.

Game 18: Plainfield @ Mooresville

Class 5A’s eight-ranked team in Plainfield (2-0) will head to Mooresville (1-1) on Friday. The Quakers beat Harrison 15-14 in a home thriller last week while Mooresville took care of Danville on the road, winning 28-12.

Game 19: Covenant Christian @ Scecina (at Roncalli)

2A #3 in Scecina (2-0) hosts Covenant Christian (1-1) on Friday. The Crusaders beat Speedway 37-26 last week while Covenant Christian took down Greenwood Christian 42-16 at home.

Game 20: Crawfordsville @ Western Boone

3A #3 Western Boone (2-0) hosts Crawfordsville (0-2) on Friday. The Stars beat Western 21-13 last week while Crawfordsville lost to Fountain Central 28-12.

Game 21: Linton-Stockton @ Monrovia

2A #2 Linton-Stockton (2-0) and 3A #14 Monrovia (2-0) face off in a battle of the unbeaten. The Miners hosted St. Teresa out of Illinois last week, winning 35-20. Meanwhile, Monrovia had no issues with Phalen Academy, winning 65-0.

The Zone Banner

Every Sunday, AC releases his Top 8 Student Sections from the week before. Click here for this week’s Top 8, and be on the lookout for AC at a few of these games on Friday as schools around Central Indiana fight to claim the undisputed top spirit award, The Zone Banner.

