Week 3: Vote for ‘The Zone’ Boys Basketball Player of the Week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — “The Zone” featured highlights from some of the best high school boys basketball games around central Indiana last Friday night.

Every week, “The Zone” will feature a new segment to highlight the top players from those 10 area basketball games.

“The Zone” airs high school basketball highlights at 11:08 p.m. every Friday during the season.

Last week, Noblesville’s Aaron Fine was named “The Zone” Player of the Week after recording 18 points, 5 rebounds, and 7 assists in the Millers’ 59-43 win over Carmel.

Fine finished with an astonishing 82.55% of the votes, with Zionsville’s Maguire Mitchell coming in second place.

This week, four student-athletes are up for the award, nominated by members of WISH-TV’s “The Zone” team.

Voting will be open throughout the week, until 5 p.m. Friday.

The winner of this week’s “The Zone” Player of the Week honor will be revealed on the show at 11:08 p.m. on Friday.

Plenty of players had a great game on Friday night, but these four student-athletes stood out above the rest.

‘THE ZONE’ PLAYERS OF THE WEEK FOR WEEK 3

Bishop Chatard’s Ethan Roseman

20 points, 10 assists, 8 rebounds and 6 steals.

Just a pair of rebounds away from a triple-double.

57-52 win over Covenant Christian on Friday.

Brownsburg’s Jordan Lomax

22 points, 5 steals and 2 blocks.

59-42 win over rival Avon on Friday.

Center Grove’s Dylan Meador

18 points on 5/6 shooting from 3.

Came off the bench to lead the Trojans in scoring.

77-54 win over Whiteland on Friday.

Fishers’ Keenan Garner

14 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists.

64-57 win over rival Hamilton Southeastern in the Mudsock Game on Friday.

Vote below! The winner will be revealed on “The Zone” this Friday night.

VOTE FOR ‘THE ZONE’ BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK

