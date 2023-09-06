Week 4: The Zone is heading to 22 schools on Friday, is yours one of them?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Last Friday night, Sports Director Anthony Calhoun and the WISH-TV Sports team traveled to over 20 schools across Central Indiana, covering more high school football games than any other TV station in the state!

This Friday, AC and the team will be headed to 22 more schools to air highlights and interviews on “The Zone,” at 11:08 p.m. on WISH-TV during News 8 at 11 p.m.

Is the WISH-TV Sports Team heading your way in just two days? Find out below!

Game 1: Hamilton Southeastern @ Fishers

One of the biggest rivalry games in the entire state, the “Mudstock Game” takes place at Fishers as the #7 Tigers (3-0) host a #4 HSE (3-0) team that just defeated Avon 42-23 at home. Meanwhile, Fishers went to Noblesville and took out the Millers with ease, winning 48-22.

Game 2: Brownsburg @ Avon

The second big rivalry game in the area, Brownsburg (3-0) comes into this game as the second-ranked team in the state after beating Franklin Central 35-21. Avon (0-3) comes off a 42-23 loss at HSE.

Game 3: Bishop Chatard @ Cathedral (at Arlington Middle School)

The top team from 3A in Bishop Chatard (3-0) takes on the number six team from 6A in Cathedral (2-1). The Trojans come off a 14-7 win over Roncalli while the Fighting Irish defeated Penn 35-6.

Game 4: Warren Central @ Lawrence Central

13th-ranked Lawrence Central (1-2) hosts unranked Warren Central(2-1). LC lost to Lawrence North 41-26 last week while the Warriors beat North Central 49-17.

Game 5: IMG Academy (Fla.) @ Ben Davis

The number four team in the nation comes to town to play the top team in Indiana in this high-powered matchup. Ben Davis (3-0) just blanked Pike 62-0 while IMG Academy (2-0) comes off a 17-14 nail-biter over St. Joseph out of Philadelphia.

Game 6: Cincinnati Moeller (Ohio) vs. Center Grove

The defending 6A state champs in Indiana host the Ohio powerhouse in Cincinnati Moeller. The Fighting Crusaders start the first four games of their schedule in Indiana, but teams in the Hoosier state have gotten Moeller off to a 1-2 start, most recently falling to East Central 38-28. Meanwhile, the Trojans took down Louisville Trinity 34-7 a week ago as they seek their third straight win.

Game 7: Noblesville @ Westfield

A top-ten matchup in 6A is on tap here as #5 Westfield (3-0) hosts #10 Noblesville (2-1). Last week, Westfield just barely escaped Zionsville, winning 28-27. Meanwhile, the Millers hosted Fishers and lost 48-22.

Game 8: Lawrence North @ North Central

No. 14 Lawrence North (3-0) heads to North Central (0-3). The Wildcats come off a 41-26 win over Lawrence Central at Lucas Oil Stadium last week while North Central lost to Warren Central 49-17.

Game 9: Mooresville @ Greenwood

Greenwood (3-0) beat Martinsville 43-28 last week and plays Mooresville (1-2), coming off a 31-15 home loss against Plainfield.

Game 10: Beech Grove @ Scecina (at Chatard)

The top team in 2A in Scecina (3-0) plays Beech Grove (1-2) at Bishop Chatard. Scecina comes off a 36-22 win over Covenant Christian while Beech Grove beat Speedway 30-22.

Game 11: Martinsville @ Decatur Central

Decatur Central (2-1) is the No. 9 team in 5A right now, hosting Martinsville (1-2). The Artesians lost to Greenwood 43-28 while Decatur Central beat Whiteland 31-15.

Game 12: Perry Meridian @ Plainfield

5A No. 6 in Plainfield (3-0) hosts a Perry Meridian (1-2) team that comes off a 26-20 overtime loss against Franklin. Plainfield took down Mooresville 31-15 a week ago.

Game 13: Columbus North @ Roncalli

Columbus North (2-1) heads to the eighth-ranked team in 4A in Roncalli (1-2). Columbus North just beat Southport 35-6, while the Royals were defeated by Chatard 14-7 last week.

Game 14: Crispus Attucks @ Manual

Crispus Attucks (2-1) enters this one off a 42-12 win over Tindley, while Manual (1-2) lost to Washington 8-2 last week.

Game 15: Pike @ Southport

These two teams are each looking for their first win on Friday. Pike (0-3) just lost to Ben Davis 62-0 while Southport (0-3) fell to Columbus North 35-6.

Game 16: Carmel @ Louisville Trinity (Ky.)

6A No. 11 Carmel took down Detroit King (Mich.) last week 39-0. They head to Louisville to take on a Trinity (1-2) squad that lost to Center Grove 34-7 a week ago.

Game 17: Guerin Catholic @ Brebeuf

3A No. 2 Guerin Catholic (3-0) heads to 4A No. 10 Brebeuf (2-1) on Friday. The Golden Eagles defeated Heritage Christian 31-7 last week while Brebeuf beat Mishawaka Marian 44-31.

Game 18: Tri-West @ Western Boone

Two top-ten teams from 3A clash on Friday as Western Boone (3-0) hosts Tri-West (2-1). WeBo dispatched Crawfordsville 42-14 last week while Tri-West blanked Frankfort 56-0.

Game 19: Monrovia @ Triton Central

Triton Central (2-1) is the No. 4 team in 2A right now, hosting 3A No. 14 Monrovia (3-0). The Bulldogs just beat Linton-Stockton 27-26 in OT while Triton Central lost to Lutheran 43-13.

Game 20: Whiteland @ Franklin

5A No. 4 Whiteland (2-1) heads to No. 13 Franklin (2-1) on Friday after losing to Decatur Central 31-15. Meanwhile, Franklin barely got by Perry Meridian, winning 26-20 in overtime.

Game 21: North Putnam @ Covenant Christian

Two struggling teams collide as Covenant Christian (1-2) hosts North Putnam (0-3). Covenant Christian fell to Scecina last week 36-22 while North Putnam lost to South Putnam 28-6.

Game 22: Lafayette Jeff @ Richmond

Lafayette Jeff (1-2) heads to Richmond (0-3) on Friday. The Bronchos come off a 50-12 win over Arsenal Tech last week while Richmond fell to Anderson 26-3.

The Zone Banner

Every Sunday, AC releases his Top 8 Student Sections from the week before. Click here for this week’s Top 8, and be on the lookout for AC at a few of these games on Friday as schools around Central Indiana fight to claim the undisputed top spirit award, The Zone Banner.

