Week 5: Will your school’s highlights be featured on The Zone this Friday?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Wednesday, Sports Director Anthony Calhoun and the WISH-TV Sports team announced The Zone schedule for Week 5.

Last Friday night, The Zone team traveled to 22 schools across Central Indiana, covering more high school football games than any other TV station in the state!

This Friday, AC and the squad will be headed to 22 more schools to air highlights and interviews on “The Zone,” at 11:08 p.m. on WISH-TV during News 8 at 11 p.m.

Game 1: Zionsville @ Noblesville

A big 6A matchup between Zionsville (3-1) and Noblesville (2-2) will feature an appearance from AC.

Calhoun and The Zone team will host a pregame tailgate party at 5 p.m., hanging out with fans and handing out T-shirts, posters, desserts, and more, LIVE on WISH-TV.

Game 2: Fishers @ Brownsburg

A huge game here has 6A No. 2 Brownsburg (4-0) and No. 6 Fishers (3-1) going head-to-head. The Tigers would be undefeated as well if it weren’t for a one-point loss in overtime last week in the Mudstock Game against HSE.

Game 3: Lawrence North @ Carmel (WNDY Game of the Week)

A 6A top-ten matchup is on tap for the MyINDY-TV Game of the Week, available on our sister station, Channel 23. No. 9 Lawrence North (3-1) heads to No. 10 Carmel (2-2).

Game 4: Warren Central @ Ben Davis

The top team in the state just suffered its first loss last week as Ben Davis (3-1) hosted national powerhouse IMG Academy. Warren (2-2) suffered two losses to start the season but is starting to get on a roll.

Game 5: Westfield @ Hamilton Southeastern

Two teams inside the top seven in the 6A poll this week face-off as No. 4 HSE (4-0) hosts No. 7 Westfield (4-0). Somebody has to lose here right?

Game 6: Franklin Central @ Avon

Franklin Central (2-2) is flirting near the bottom of the 6A poll, while Avon (0-4) looks for its first win of the season.

Game 7: Roncalli @ Guerin Catholic

Guerin Catholic (4-0) might be the best team in 3A not named Chatard. The No. 2 ranked Golden Eagles host 4A No. 8 Roncalli (2-2) this week.

Game 8: Cathedral @ North Central

Cathedral (2-2) is fresh off being stunned by Bishop Chatard a week ago. The Fighting Irish held a 21-10 lead at halftime on Friday night, but due to a light failure at Arlington Middle School, the game had to finish on Saturday morning. Then, Chatard fought back and beat the now No. 5 team in 6A 24-21. Meanwhile North Central (0-4) still searches for its first win.

Game 9: Harvest Prep (Ohio) @ Center Grove

6A No. 3 Center Grove (3-1) continues its grueling out-of-state schedule as Harvest Prep (3-0) of Ohio comes to town.

Game 10: Whiteland @ Perry Meridian

5A No. 4 Whiteland (2-2) heads to a Perry Meridian (1-3) team that is still recovering from a 21-20 loss against Plainfield last week.

Game 11: Pendleton Heights @ New Palestine

Pendleton Heights (3-1) gets New Pal (2-2) in a fun matchup this Friday.

Game 12: Southport @ Beech Grove

There is one combined win between these two teams, which means a close game should be on tap. Southport (0-4) heads to Beech Grove (1-3).

Game 13: Cascade @ Lutheran

On the flip side, there is one combined loss between these two teams as 1A No. 1 Lutheran hosts Cascade (3-1).

Game 14: Shenandoah @ Park Tudor

1A No. 6 Park Tudor (4-0) gets Shenandoah (1-3) at home this week.

Game 15: Purdue Polytechnic @ Crispus Attucks (at Broad Ripple)

Crispus Attucks (3-1) plays host to Purdue Poly (2-2) this week at Broad Ripple High School.

Game 16: Shortridge @ Cardinal Ritter (at Marian)

A clash between two teams sitting at .500 as Cardinal Ritter (2-2) gets Shortridge (2-2) at Marian University.

Game 17: South Bend Riley @ George Washington

Indianapolis Washington (2-2) plays host to an undefeated South Bend Riley team on Friday (4-0) that just beat Clay 76-0 last week.

Game 18: Decatur Central @ Mooresville

A pair of teams at .500 go head-to-head as Mooresville (2-2) hosts Decatur Central (2-2).

Game 19: Greenwood @ Plainfield

5A No. 6 Plainfield (4-0) brings an undefeated record to the field at home on Friday against Greenwood (3-1).

Game 20: Scecina @ Heritage Christian

A battle between a pair of ranked 2A squads takes place as No. 1 Scecina (4-0) takes on No. 12 Heritage Christian.

Game 21: Delta @ Mt. Vernon

Two teams hanging around the bottom of their respective class polls go against each other here as 3A No. 16 Delta (4-0) gets 4A No. 20 Mt. Vernon (1-3).

Game 22: Speedway @ Monrovia

Speedway (1-3) heads to Monrovia (3-1), the No. 14 team in 3A.

Every Sunday, AC releases his Top 8 Student Sections from the week before.

