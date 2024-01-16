Week 5: Vote for ‘The Zone’ Boys Basketball Player of the Week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — “The Zone” featured highlights from some of the best high school boys basketball games around central Indiana last Friday night.

Get your votes in by Friday at 3 p.m. for the top student-athlete performance from last Friday night. You can vote by clicking here or by using the poll at the bottom of this article.

“The Zone” airs highlights of the top basketball games around central Indiana every Friday at 11:08 p.m.

Click here to see highlights from the 10 games last week.

Franklin’s Micah Davis was voted “The Zone” Boys Basketball Player of the Week for Week 4 after recording 26 points, 10 assists, 6 rebounds, and 4 steals in an 87-53 win over Mooresville on Jan. 5.

This week, four student-athletes from central Indiana are up for the award, nominated by members of the News 8 Sports team. The majority of the athletes played in games that were covered on “The Zone,” but athletes with outstanding performances outside of those games can also be nominated.

The winner of this week’s honor will be revealed on the show at 11:08 p.m. on Friday.

Plenty of players had a great game on Friday night, but these four student-athletes stood out above the rest.

‘THE ZONE’ BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK FOR WEEK 4

Center Grove’s Michael Ephraim

14 points (7/8 from the field), 5 rebounds, 5 blocks, 2 steals.

81-45 win over Greenwood in the semifinal round of the Johnson County Tournament.

6’10 Junior Center.

Fishers’ Keenan Garner

23 points (10/11 from the field), 12 rebounds, 3 blocks, 2 assists.

60-45 win over Brownsburg.

6’6 Senior Forward.

Guerin Catholic’s Bryson Cardinal

17 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals.

44-34 win over Covenant Christian.

6’8 Junior Forward.

Lawrence North’s Kobi Bowles

15 points, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks, 1 assist, 1 steal.

73-53 win over North Central in the semifinal round of the Marion County Tournament.

6’2 Senior Guard.

Vote below! The winner will be revealed on “The Zone” this Friday night.

VOTE FOR ‘THE ZONE’ BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK

RELATED COVERAGE

For more updates on high school sports throughout the year, follow us on X and Facebook.